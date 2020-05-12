© Provided by Clarín

Once the coronavirus settled, closing New York City took just a few days. Reactivating it will take much, much longer.

The economic impact on the city of the global pandemic has been shocking: hundreds of thousands of people are already out of work; it is projected that at least $ 7.4 billion in tax revenue will be lost by the middle of next year.

How New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, will begin to regain its vitality is a question that consumes political, business and cultural leaders.

The coronavirus has devastated NY, where more than 14,000 people have died. A street in Harlem (Juan Arredondo for The New York Times).

The very characteristics that make New York attractive to business, workers, and tourists – the Roadway, the subway system, world-class restaurants, and countless cultural institutions – are among those most affected by the pandemic. And they are the ones that will take the longest to return.

Half of the hotels in the city are not working, and without a reliable forecast of when tourists could return, many could remain closed. Almost the same portion of the city’s smallest businesses — some 186 thousand stores that employ less than 10 people– could go bankrupt, officials fear. Replacing them could take years.

And with the guidelines for social distancing that are likely to be necessary for the foreseeable future, all facets of New York’s working life will adopt new rules, routines, and costs.

“I don’t think the New York we left is going to return for a few years,” said Gregg Bishop, commissioner for the city’s small business agency. “I don’t know if we’ll ever get it back.”

New York is not the only metropolis in the world struggling to reopen businesses and cultural centers safely in a dense urban environment, but no city has been more devastated by the pandemic. The virus has claimed more than 14 thousand lives in the city.

New York City has already been in the midst of a catastrophe before – the September 11 terrorist attacks, the 2008 banking crisis, the fiscal crisis of the 1970s – and each time, economic life recovered, stronger, but also with scars.

“The New York City obituary has been written more than once,” said James Whelan, head of the New York Real Estate Board, an industry group. “And it has always turned out to be wrong.”

Quickly close the more than 25 thousand restaurants and bars of the city was one thing. But getting customers back may not be just a matter of allowing them to reopen, even with waiters wearing chinstraps and gloves.

“When are companies going to start hosting events at restaurants and bars again?” Said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, a non-profit association for the restaurant and nightlife industry. “When are the tourists going to start coming back?”.

That’s a question that has been haunting Broadway and the rest of the city’s entertainment sector. Tourists represent almost 300 thousand direct jobs, according to the Center for an Urban Future, dwarfing the number of jobs in finance and in the city’s technology sector.

But the kinds of activities that draw crowds and visitors — parades, performing arts, museums, sports, festivals — are likely to be found among the last to reopen.

There is broad consensus that a return to economic activity could largely depend on expanded public health measures, including a large increase in testing and a system to track down and isolate those infected.

Commercial office tenants are already exploring how to implement temperature controls. Companies are considering staggered hours and having fewer employees per square meter of office space.

The problem is that once those measures are in place, business leaders say, office workers may not feel the pressure to return quickly.

But simply lifting the restrictions does not guarantee a return to the way things were before.

