It could stop raining in Mexico City for decades due to global warming, scientists say

Mexico City is one of the largest capitals in America, with more than nine million inhabitants, one of the most populated in the world. Meeting the basic needs of its residents has become a challenge, especially in terms of water. In addition, Scientists say it could stop raining in Mexico City for decades due to global warming, something that would put the life of this huge city in check.

For years, researchers have observed movements in the Earth’s temperature derived from the phenomenon of climate change which has even caused the thaw of the arctic areas of the planet and important changes in the atmosphere.

According to scholars from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Mexico City would not escape the adverse effects of global warming, because in this region that already has problems distributing water resources among its inhabitants, it is possible that a long dry season occurs that could last for decades.

Benjamin Martinez Lopez, a researcher at the Center for Atmospheric Sciences of the UNAM, warned that in the long term climate change could significantly affect the Mexican capital, especially in terms of rainfall.

The expert commented to Atomic Plumes that in 2,000 years the CDMX has experienced periods known as “Azteca Pluvial”, that is, long periods of heavy rain, but has also suffered long episodes of “brutal droughts that do not last one or two years, as we have suffered, but can occur for decades, even hundreds of years“.

Recently CDMX authorities have warned the population about the drop in the water level in aquifers and water systems that supply that capital, and although the rainy season has begun, they have also indicated that the volume of rainfall registered so far has been lower than in previous years.

Martínez López explained to the publication that it is necessary to study the historical data of rainfall to know what happened during those long periods of drought, then try to predict when they might happen again and, in this way, take the necessary precautions to prepare a reaction.

According to data from the National Water Commission, annually in Mexico 1,489 million cubic meters of water rains, but it is estimated that more than 73% evaporates; only 22% enters rivers or streams and almost 5% infiltrates the subsoil to recharge the aquifers.