Mouthwash could protect against COVID-19 by destroying the outer layer of fat that the virus uses to bind to human cells. Myth or truth? Scientists urge ‘immediate study’ of mouthwash during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the WHO says there is no evidence that mouthwash prevents coronavirus infection.

Mouthwash has the potential to protect against COVID-19 infection by killing the coronavirus before it can infect human cells, according to a new report.

Coronaviruses belong to the class of ‘enveloped viruses’, which means that they are covered by a layer of fat that is vulnerable to certain chemicals.

According to the Daily Mail, a team of international researchers led by Cardiff University published today in FUNCTION (of the Oxford Academy) a review saying that mouthwash could destroy the outermost layer or ‘envelope’ of the virus, preventing its replication. in the mouth and throat.

The researchers explain that there is an urgent need to test the effectiveness of mouthwash in trials, although there is currently no clinical evidence that it is successful.

The team is supported by virologists, lipid specialists, and healthcare experts from Cardiff University School of Medicine, along with the universities of Nottingham, Colorado, Ottawa, Barcelona, ​​and the Babraham Institute in Cambridge.

“The safe use of mouthwash, as in gargling, has so far not been considered by public health agencies in the United Kingdom,” said lead author Professor O’Donnell, co-director of the Immunity Research Institute of Cardiff University Systems.

“In test tube experiments and limited clinical studies, some mouthwashes contain enough known virucidal ingredients to effectively attack lipids in similar enveloped viruses. What we don’t know yet is whether existing mouthwashes are active against the SARS-CoV-2 lipid membrane, ”he said.

The World Health Organization, for its part, has already ruled sharply on the matter: “There is no evidence that the use of mouthwash protects you from infection with the new coronavirus.”

Coronavirus Mouthwash: Could Prevent Transmission True or Not?

Q: Can gargling with mouthwash protect you from infection with the 2019 nCoV?

Year. There is no evidence that using mouthwash will protect you from infection with the new coronavirus. “

“Some brands of mouthwash can kill certain microbes for a few minutes in the saliva in your mouth, however, this does not mean that they protect you from the 2019-nCoV infection ‘”

Research in this area appears to be largely unexplored: Listerine, one of the largest mouthwash brands, says on its website that none of its products have been tested against coronavirus strains.

“Listerine mouthwash is not intended for use, nor would it be beneficial as a hand sanitizer or surface disinfectant,” he says.

Common mouthwashes contain the same key ingredient as the coronavirus-killing hand sanitizer: alcohol.

However, the CDC recommends a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol for effective protection, and Listerine products contain only about 20 percent alcohol.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also emphasizes that drinking pure alcohol, along with methanol or bleach, is incredibly dangerous.

These substances do not prevent or cure COVID-19 and can cause disability and death.