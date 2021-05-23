“It could not be (Sainz’s victory) but it will come in the future”

05/23/2021 at 6:51 PM CEST

Fernando Alonso, who finished thirteenth in the Monaco Grand Prix, the fifth in the Formula One World Cup, declared this Sunday that the victory of his compatriot Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) “could not be, but it will come for sure”.

Sainz finished second in a race won by his former Dutch teammate Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and in which he signed his third podium in F1, the first with Ferrari, a team in which the double Asturian world champion drove for five seasons.

“In Monaco it is difficult to overtake, so yesterday, when (Sainz) finished fourth in qualifying, it seemed that the possibility of the podium was escaping him”, Alonso said this Sunday in Monaco, in statements to the DAZN television channel.

“But today, after (the Finn Valtteri) Bottas and (the Monegasque Charles) Leclerc, I knew he was second, I saw him on the screen,” added the great Asturian driver, who achieved two of his 32 F1 victories (all those that Spain has) in Monaco: in 2006, the year he won the title with Renault; and in 2007, with McLaren.

“If (the Dutch Max) failed, Verstappen (Red Bull) won. It could not be (the victory), but it will come in the future,” said Alonso, who was happy “with the race”, but not with the performance of his car.

“The truth is that I am happy with the race, because going from 17 to 13 in Monaco is difficult”, said the Oviedo.

“I gained two positions at the start, over (Japanese Yuki) Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) and (English George) Russell (Williams), whom I passed at turn three. So what could be done, was done.” he declared.

“But it has been disappointing all weekend, in terms of performance,” Alonso said this Sunday in the streets of Monte Carlo after finishing the fifth Grand Prix of the year thirteenth.