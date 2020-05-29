The Din Djarin bounty hunter series has become one of the strongest and most successful series on the Disney + platform, and Part of the success of the show is because the production kept all the details of the plot secret, so there is a risk that the spoilers for ‘The Mandalorian 2’ will end up affecting her considerably.

Jon Favreau did an excellent job protecting all the surprises that the first season of ‘The Mandalorian’ brought us, since nobody knew the existence of baby Yoda until the first chapter was revealed, which managed to hook fans, however, for the new session there have been numerous leaks, which could end the surprise factor.

In recent months it has been announced that Boba Fett will be present in the series and it will be personified by Temuera Harrison, likewise it has been said that the popular Jedi Ahsoka Tano will make her debut in the program, so if true we hope that her appearances will live up to expectations, otherwise this could be a hard blow for the program that currently has very good reviews.

Before the first season of ‘The Mandalorian’ was released, Disney wanted to release baby Yoda toys, however, Jon Favreau convinced the company to keep the character secret And his strategy worked very well, so it is surprising that the production is not taking this same path if it has already been shown that this was part of its winning formula.

Unlike the first installment, fans have started to make a lot of expectations about what they will see in the second season, Since previously each new chapter was a mystery since it was not known what new characters or surprises the series would present, but now fans already have an idea of ​​what they want to see and if they do not obtain it, the expectation can become disappointment.

This is how spoilers for ‘The Mandalorian 2’ could end the popularity of the series, Hopefully this is a new strategy by Favreau and Filoni to increase fan cravings and the new season is above expectations.