“It could be time to exercise some caution in bitcoin and by extension in all alternative currencies”

Last Tuesday we experienced a session of significant falls in both the main North American and European indices. What were these decreases due to? Do you expect more drops of this type in the short term?

What we experienced was a plain and simple overbought correction. We had the RSI in the absolute overbought zone. The normal thing is that when the market rises so much in the end it ends up correcting in a certain way. At the moment, what we are seeing is that the S&P 500 has held the support of 4,120 very well. Although you might think that coronavirus cases could make the market nervous, this is not the case. Where everyone is focusing is to see if they will continue the aid from the central banks or not. For the moment, the fact that Europe gives the green light to these aid schemes is an additional positive factor. Overall, the trend is still bullish. We have had a correction that has been nothing. Now the normal thing in the S&P 500 would be to consolidate in a lateral range between 4,118 and 4,191. At the moment it is nothing worrisome. From here we will have to be very aware of the maximums, but the trend is clearly positive and there are no symptoms that clearly tell us otherwise.

The presentation of the results of the big American technology companies begins. Could the evolution of the main indices depend on the FAANG accounts?

The FAANGs have a great weight in the indices. The percentage of what they weigh on the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 tells us that what these companies do will be decisive. The FAANG index looks good technical. It has left us a double bottom in the area of ​​6,100 points. We will most likely continue the bullish move in big tech, which should be positive for the market. Facebook gives results on the 28th and is expected to be $ 2.24 per profit share, compared to 1.71 last year. Amazon’s earnings per share of 9.45 are expected, compared to 5.01 last year. Apple’s forecasts are 98 cents a share compared to 63. Google is expected to expect $ 15.65, compared to $ 9.87 last year in the same quarter. It is anticipated that companies in the US will clearly recover profits. The consensus estimates that profits improve 30% compared to last year, so we should continue to think positively.

From 8,700 to 8,500 points. Do you expect recovery in the Ibex 35?

The IBEX 35 has made a very clear and important support in the support, previous resistance, of 8,426 points. That was the support to watch. With the strong fall we have had, we have gotten there. We are in the phase of trying to recover. The correction could practically be completed. If we surpass the 61.8% Fibonacci of the fall section, we would be talking about 8,627 points, it could end the corrective phase and that the objective that we have been commenting for several weeks, of breaking a wide lateral range, of 9,260 points, can be met. The fact that it has held the support is very important. Had it closed from the bottom one day it would have been to activate a double top. We remain in a lateral range but with a positive trend.

Where is the focus this week on the Spanish market?

I would look at two values, Almirall and Inditex. Almirall would be about to re-attack the 13.48 area, which was the previous high. In case of exceeding it, it would activate a double bottom with a wide possibility of returning to the 18.10 area. I really like what Almirall is doing. First support at 11.75, below the medium-term average. On the other hand, Inditex is slowly trying to recover. It has had some important support in the mid-term average, leaving a kind of lateral range broken at the top. It looks like it will most likely try to go for the March 15 highs. In case of exceeding them, we would have the all-time highs at 31.72.

Since the last all-time highs, bitcoin has not stopped falling. What are the most important levels of the cryptocurrency?

I think there are several things to keep in mind. It has held up well the 50,500 support. Its determinant. If he loses it, it is most likely that we could end the last very strong section we have had this year. We may have an additional correction. Most likely it will hold this support. That it consolidates or can even bounce more. From here on, it would be necessary to have some concern. The weekly candle is leaving us with a bearish envelope that engulfs five previous weeks. On the monthly chart, it remains to be seen how the month closes, but it marks a candle of considerable rejection from highs. It could be time to exercise some caution in Bitcoin and by extension in all alt-currencies.