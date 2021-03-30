“It could be that the fourth wave turns into a wave”

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, appeared on Monday afternoon to report on the situation of the pandemic in Spain. “At the national level we are in a phase of ascent. The most probable thing, given the evolution that we are observing, is that the increase will be maintained in the next days “, has affirmed Simón.

The incidence continues to rise and is in the 149 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, although the increase is not being rapid. Spain, thus, is close to the “high risk” of incidence by covid-19, but Navarra -which exceeds the incidence of Madrid- and the Community of Madrid are already at “extreme risk”.

The epidemiologist has stressed the importance of maintaining control measures during the Easter period to stop this upward phase. “If we can ensure that Easter does not have a big impact, could that fourth wave turn into a wave, but the previous experience has not been good, “he says.

The Ministry of Health has registered this Monday 15,501 new infections and 189 deaths by covid-19 since Friday. The total number of infections in Spain already rises to 3,270,825 and deaths to 75,199 people since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics.