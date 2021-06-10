It costs $ 9,000 and can take a full frame camera to more than 70 km / h

Sony introduces the new Airpeak S1, his first drone and one of the most complete on the market. The new drone-focused division finally shows its cards after a first teaser earlier this year.

The AirPeak S1 is intended for film directors and professionals. A small drone capable of carrying a full-format mirrorless like the Sony Alpha and move through the sky stably in winds of up to 20 m / s (about 72 km / h), doubling the figures that some rivals like the DJI Inspire 2 promise.

Sony’s first drone is a beast for professionals

At a cost of $ 9,000, not including gimbal or camera, the Airpeak S1 clearly stands on ground for professionals or those looking for a drone to record from above.

The Airpeak S1 is made in Japan and is compatible with full frame cameras such as the new Alpha 1 or the Sony Alpha 7S III. These cameras are incorporated into a specially designed gimbal in the lower area.

The main feature of the Airpeak S1 is its stability. Its maximum speed is 90 km / h, but the advantage is that even in strong winds of up to 20 m / s the camera remains stable, according to Sony. The Airpeak S1 comes equipped with Five cameras and infrared to help the drone avoid obstacles.

His technical autonomy is 22 minutes, although with a built-in full frame camera this is reduced to 12 minutes of flight time. At the level of movement, the maximum angular speed is 180 degrees per second, with a 55º posture angle. Both the powertrain and control systems have been built by Sony from scratch.

Sony offers an iOS application that allows control of the camera and the gimbal. It also has a physical controller, but it is through the application where we can get more out of it. Options also include a dual operator mode, where two people control the drone at the same time: one the flight and the other the camera.

If we add a gimbal, camera and various accessories to the $ 9,000 base cost, the price can go up to $ 15,000. However, cost does not seem to be an impediment for film directors or professionals looking for the best possible equipment. And is that DJI finally has a rival to match in the high-end drone sector.

More information | Sony