it costs 7 euros and is already sold out

It is not the first time that it happens to the Alcampo supermarket chain that this product goes viral and causes a sensation among consumers.

Last year has passed and it has happened again this week, causing it to be sold out in a matter of days.

This is the Biri-Biri orange liqueur, which for many has the same flavor as the famous Dalsy syrup, which many children adored (and continue to adore).

This drink costs 6.95 euros and, as you can see on the Alcampo website, it is already sold out.

On Twitter, the madness is total with this product:

