The industrialists of the transformation warned that generating a megawatt of energy through a thermoelectric plant, such as those of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), can cost up to $ 140, while with renewable energy the cost can be $ 20, that is, six times more. Read Federal government will shoot the cost of electricity in Mexico

“A wind or photovoltaic plant can reach production costs of around $ 20 per megawatt produced and a Federal Electricity Commission thermoelectric plant can reach $ 140 to produce that same megawatt, they are expensive and polluting because it is obsolete technology “said Enoch Castellanos, president of Canacintra.

#Communicated | At CANACINTRA we reject the “Reliability Policy” Agreement on the energy sector promoted by @SENER_mx because it represents an attack against the rule of law, free competition and consumer rights. pic.twitter.com/uOwYJYMRTQ – CANACINTRA México (@CANACINTRAMex)

May 17, 2020

In a videoconference with the media, the business leader commented that around 50 amparos have been filed against the Agreement that issues the policy of reliability, security, continuity and quality in the National Electric System because it does not allow the generation of renewable energy by part of private.

“We know that there is a lot of discomfort because it will affect us as consumers. It is evident that by consuming more expensive energy, to privilege the CFE thermoelectric plants, this will have an impact on the price of energy,” he said.

He explained that almost half of the electricity generation in the country is given by the private sector and remains only in the hands of the Government, there is a risk of running out of electricity. On the other hand, Castellanos affirmed that the guidelines for the return to activities are excessive for the smallest companies.

“We understand that all preventive measures must be taken, but it sounds like you have to invest, on the part of the MSMEs, which in themselves come from a period when they had no sales or were very low. You have to give training, you have to reconfigure the work areas to meet the healthy distance. This means that they must leave a distance of two meters, “he said.

He added that MSMEs do not have large spaces to work, so they will have to put up physical barriers, with partitions and acquire personal protective equipment such as mouth guards, gels, sanitizing mats, among other items.

