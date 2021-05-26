It cost more than 59 million pesos! This is the luxurious ring with which Nodal proposed to Belinda – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After Christian Nodal surprised everyone by proposing to Belinda in a restaurant in Spain on Tuesday afternoon, to which the actress responded affirmatively, various media and fans of both artists began to inquire into the details of this. statement.

One of the aspects that aroused the most curiosity among the people was the ring with which the regional music singer declared himself to the famous. And it was precisely the jewelry in charge of making it that cleared all doubts.

Through his Instagram account, Angel City Jewelers, a business located in Los Angeles, California that specializes in “unique and timeless jewelry,” revealed that he was in charge of making this piece.

“Congratulations to Nodal and Belinda for a lifetime of happiness. 12-carat emerald-cut diamond valued at more than 3 million dollars (approximately 59 million 568 thousand 300 pesos) ”, was the message that the jewelry store shared.

In addition, in an interview with the magazine Who, one of the workers of the place assured that it is “a diamond of excellent quality and degree of purity” with a white gold setting.

It highlights that after the jewelry store shared its publication, it was filled with comments, some very funny, for example: “Do you accept Infonavit points?”, “Will they have it with the America symbol?”, “Price and for How expensive?” and “Do you enter months without interest?”.

Source: Millennium