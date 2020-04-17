The health crisis caused by the coronavirus worldwide has left the magazines of the heart without their most glamorous covers loaded with style and waste with glitters, headdresses and the jeweler in the light of flashes: the best-known monarchs of European royalty They are confined to their palaces and have rested for a few hours in the mirror. That is the case of theQueen Maxima.

The first to appear face-washed with a floor cloth and a bucket of water in the kitchen was none other than Sarah Ferguson, the daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth and close friend of Diana of Wales. But now it is Vanitatis who has brought to light the unthinkable photos of the royals and theQueen Maximatop the podium.

Related news

It is that, unlike other celebrities of European royalty who have been face washed and in a completely natural version, theQueen MaximaIt is a cone in style and has always stood out for bringing its grace and good taste to every presentation or tour it has starred in.

TheQueen Maximatends to present a very careful image both when visiting the Red Cross, or the greeting of support to the toilets from the balcony, or splendid after a ten-hour trip as the last one he made to Indonesia, and on a lightning flight to Argentina to preside over a secret speech for the press.

One of the preferred classics of theQueen MaximaIt is the combination of tops, lace dresses, three quarter sleeves, jackets, earrings, stilettos and handbags that reinvents without problems. Not for nothing has she been considered one of the best dressed queens for style and irruption.

However, there are times when theQueen MaximaShe takes a break like any mortal and among so many real commitments, flights, presentations, state meetings, and hours with her three daughters, it is logical that she allows herself to wear a face without makeup and without worrying in the least.

TheQueen MaximaShe is not the only one who has looked washed up. Kate Middleton looks unrecognizable without her classic black eyeliner, the ideal complement to give her eyes a touch of intensity, almost permanently, using it even if she does not have public acts like when she takes her children to school. Queens, future queens, with a lot of style, and also with natural images.

.