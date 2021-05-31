“It can be raised … in vaccinated groups”

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, appeared this Monday afternoon to report on the epidemiological situation in Spain.

Asked about the duration of the mandatory nature of the mask after the statements of the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, Simón has indicated that it can be begin to “raise” the elimination of that obligation to vaccinated groups, adding that the date of that decision has yet to be studied. “Yes that is one of the things that we have to think and propose in the coming weeks,” he acknowledged.

#EnDirecto | Simón says that the modification of the “obligation to use” the masks depends “on vaccination coverage and the evolution of the pandemic at a global level and on the terms of the modification of the law” pic.twitter.com/TyLDITIGab – Europa Press (@europapress) May 31, 2021

García-Page advanced this morning that his Government will propose to address the removal of the obligation to wear a mask in open spaces, something that aims to crystallize before the end of June.

For his part, Simón has also indicated that “it is possible that the use of masks in some specific places, outdoor spaces, is not necessary.” In addition, he assured that this decision will be agreed within the Interterritorial Council: “If the epidemiological situation allows it, it seems perfect to me. It should be done at the national level“.

“We are talking about modifying a law”Remember, adding that this is not done in 24 hours. “This depends on the vaccination coverage and the evolution of the epidemic at a global level and the terms of the modification of the law,” he indicates.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health has notified this Monday 9,732 new infections and 48 deaths to the total count after the weekend. Data confirming the downward trend of the curve, also visible in the incidence in the last 14 days, which fell three points to 121.75 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.