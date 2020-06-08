Global energy transformation makes economic sense. The additional costs of the long-term comprehensive energy transition would amount to $ 1.7 billion annually in 2050. However, the cost savings by reducing air pollution, better health and less environmental damage would far outweigh these costs. The REmap (renewable energy roadmaps – consultant) case suggests that savings in these three areas would only average $ 6 billion annually by 2050. Furthermore, the energy transition would significantly improve the global socioeconomic footprint of the energy system, improving global well-being, GDP and employment. The accumulated profit through the increase in GDP from 2018 to 2050 it would amount to USD 52 billion.

On the other hand, the required investment between 2015 and 2050 it would need to increase by about 30%, from 93 trillion dollars to some 120 billion to allow the energy transition.

Furthermore, the transition to clean energy would create More workplaces in the energy sector than those that would be lost in the fossil fuel industry, creating 19 million new jobs vs. loss of 7.4 million lost from now to 2050.

The growing importance of solar and wind energy in the energy sector is increasing, between 36% and 25% respectively, when today it is almost insignificant. According to REmapm calculations for 2050, 85% of the energy generated will be renewable, abruptly losing ground to non-renewable energy. For the generation of energy using renewables, the estimated investment would be 8,000 million between 2015 to 2050.

Clearly there are investors who want to take advantage of the possibility of investing in funds with exposure to a responsible sector and future growthFor this, of the 18 funds available for sale in Spain that invest in the energy sector, including those that invest in clean energy, which are 6 funds, which incidentally are the ones that have shown the best performance historically. Among alternative energy, those that show consistency in their performance in both the short and long term have been selected, with a management team of proven experience, with an attractive risk / return combination, and with a Sharpe ratio higher than half. It is noteworthy that in terms of profitability criteria, funds with a bias towards clean energy stand out:

Robeco SAM Smart Energy Fund: Of the 3 selected funds, the manager of this strategy, Thiemo Lang, is the longest running, with a almost 22 years in the sector and managing funds since 2005, and this fund since 2007. His process is solid and consistent over time, which gives him the Morningstar bronze rating and 4 stars in the background. This is an unrestricted fund, with a bias to growth and exposure to alternative energy. The investment universe is divided into trends, among which are: renewable energy, energy efficiency, distribution and energy management. Look for companies whose valuation and financial strength is optimal, with growth potential supported by technological leadership. Although in the very short term, the fund has been affected by market volatility, going from the top positions by performance to a third quartile, although by standard deviation and maximum fall it remains in the best position (1 of 21 comparable funds ). It should be noted that 1, 3 and 5 years its place is 3 of 20, 2 of 21 and 1 of 21 funds respectively in terms of profitability.

Regarding geographical exposure, it should be noted that the 52% of the portfolio is in the US, 11% in the Euro Zone, 10% in Japan, 7% in Canada and the rest in the United Kingdom, Developed and Emerging Asia. The liquidity level at the end of April was less than 2% and the rest in 56 positions that made up the portfolio. In the sector composition, the strong weight in technology 66%, followed by industry with 18% and public services with 16%. The fund’s assets are close to 1,200 million euros.

Quaero Capital Accessible Clean Energy: Of the 3 selected funds, it is the fund with lower equity, close to $ 50 million because only has two and a half years since its creation and since then it has been managed by Martina Turner, whose management has been very outstanding throughout her short life. It is advisable to look at it, although it is not as well known but the management is very outstanding, so much so that Morningstar gives it 5 stars and in Citywire it is positioned in the position 1/20 funds at 1 and 3 years * (it is simulated).

The fund’s portfolio is somewhat more balanced in terms of geographic exposure, as it weighs 37% in the US. and 30% in the Euro Zone, 21% in Europe and 7% in Canada. It is a much more concentrated portfolio, having a total of 32 positions, where the 10 seniors represent 57% of the patrimony and where companies from various countries are observed (unlike the previous fund where they were basically US companies and some Chinese), including Iberdrola from Spain. It can be said that it is a portfolio of greater conviction. Unlike the other two funds in this note, this one differs by the greater weight in public services (45%) and lesser weight in technology (20%), with about 30% in Industry.

Pictet-Clean Energy: It is the third of the funds selected and it is located in the first five positions among its competitors at 1, 3 and 5 years. Although past profitability is not an indicator of future profitability, what is appreciated is the consistency in its investment process and historical results. And less than radical changes to the investment team, they are expected to maintain their performance. So far this year the fund is in positive territory, with a yield of 5.7%, while in one year it exceeds 25%.

The assets of this fund exceeds 1,000 million dollars, it is a four-star according to Morningstar, managed by Xavier Chollet since 2011. The fund achieves a 3-year average return of 7.52% with a volatility of 18.33%. The purse, which consists of 54 positions, is geographically positioned very similar to the first, where usa represents something More than 50% of assets. The sectoral distribution has a strong bias to the sectortechnology (47.3%), followed by public services and industry (28% and 17% respectively. Unlike the former, Iberdrola, an Italian – Enel – and a Chinese NXP Semiconductors from China are also among its top 10 positions.

