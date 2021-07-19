It begins … Posters for the protagonists of ‘Dune’

Warner Bros. has published up to nine different posters of the new ‘Dune‘, at the rate of one for each main character in the film: Timothe Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgrd, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and Chang Cheng.

Although they are not worthy of having their own poster -at least for now-, their main cast is completed by Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster or Stephen Mckinley Henderson, among others.

Denis Villeneuve (‘The Arrival’, ‘Blade Runner 2049’) directs this new film version of Frank Herbert’s (first half of) acclaimed novel from a screenplay written by Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Villeneuve himself. Hans Zimmer as composer of its soundtrack or Greig Fraser (‘Rogue One: A Star Wars story’, ‘The Batman’) as director of photography stand out within the technical team of this blockbuster from Legendary Entertainment and Warmer Bros. that is expected make it the first installment of a new franchise.

‘Dune‘tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man who was born with a destiny greater than himself. In this epic, he must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As the forces of evil battle to seize one of the most exceptional resources on the planet, which has the power to unlock the full potential of humanity, only those who master their fears will survive.

If nothing changes – fingers crossed – the film will hit Spanish theaters on September 17, a month before it will hit the United States – as well as HBO Max – on October 22. In fact, the film, whose world premiere will take place at the Venice Film Festival, will be released practically all over the world earlier than in its country of origin.

Below are the aforementioned posters, but not before reminding you that a second trailer for the film will see the light of day in the coming days; possibly this week …

Click on the posters to enlarge