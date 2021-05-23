It appears in the image but it is difficult to realize

Ribagorda and Ángeles Blanco, during the news (Photo: Informativos Telecinco)

The Telecinco news programs have shown a clear, but healthy division among its presenters. José Ribagorda and Ángeles Blanco have honored the colors of their teams with a clear nod. Although many have been slow to realize it, journalists have confirmed it on their social networks.

He with his red-and-white tie and she dressed in white have represented the tension that is experienced at the end of the league, in which Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid risk everything.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.