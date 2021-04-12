It already has a release date! Traveling with the Derbez | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the second season of the comic series Traveling with the Derbez already has a release date and we are getting closer to laughing with each of the experiences of the most famous family in all of Mexico.

That’s right, the Derbez family is back with the series On a trip with the Derbez, which was so successful that the second season already has a release date.

De viaje con los Derbez is a fun and moving comedy documentary in Spanish that gives audiences an unfiltered look at the hilarious behind-the-scenes vacation and adventures of one of the most beloved families in the television entertainment industry. in Spanish.

The family full of celebrities it includes Eugenio Derbez’s wife, actress Alessandra Rosaldo, and their lovely little daughter Aitana; Derbez’s oldest children, actors Vadhir and José Eduardo, and their daughter, actress Aislinn Derbez, also debuting this season, the Derbez family pet, whose name is Fiona.

It is worth mentioning that in this second season, the Derbez family goes on a trip again, however, this time they change planes and big cities for a campervan and the Wild West.

They will explore the beautiful landscapes of the Northwestern United States, from extreme adventures on the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho, to taking in the breathtaking views of Yellowstone National Park, to having close encounters with wild creatures large and small in Big Sky, Montana.

Together, they will learn to survive in the wild and they will also have to learn to survive each other after being together 24/7.

It should be noted that the second season It will not have the participation of Mauricio Ochmann, since his romantic relationship with Aislinn came to an end after four years of marriage.

De Viaje con los Derbez will premiere in Pantaya next May 20th and the last three episodes will be released on May 27.

On the other hand, recently the actress Aislinn Derbez raised her voice and sent a strong message against child sexual abuse.

Aislinn indicated how her followers can help combat this type of abuse against children.

As you can see, Aislinn Derbez has established herself as one of the most loved and followed actresses on social networks, this due to her peculiar charisma, beauty and her talent in each character through series and movies.

It is for this reason that the famous woman has established herself as an example for her fans, in addition to being recognized for being an activist and being an ally of various social causes.

Using her daughter Kailani as an image, a product of her relationship with Mauricio Ochmann, the actress expressed her concern about this type of abuse in infants and wrote.

Did you know that 6 out of 10 girls and 4 out of 10 boys experience sexual abuse? And did you know that most of those cases could have been prevented? If I could choose one wish it would be that no child in this world suffers, I am sure that many around here would wish the same. Unfortunately we don’t have that power. “

In the same way, he indicated the way in which his followers can help combat this type of incident. Talk about the topic, share what you find related to the topic, upload a photo using the hashtag #mivozporellos and make noise, were some of the artist’s recommendations.