Instagram is launching and testing multiple new features starting Tuesday that aim to make the platform a more positive space. The company says it is implementing the ability to delete up to 25 comments at a time and also to block or restrict multiple accounts at the same time.

The company says it has been testing these features and found that they especially help people with more followers maintain a “positive environment.” According to The Verge portal, the company now also gives people more control over who can tag or mention them in a post. People can select whether they want everyone, just the people they follow, or no one to tag or mention in a comment, caption, or story.

This tool is available on the privacy settings page. It is also testing the ability to pin comments to the top of a post. People can pin multiple comments, similar to how YouTube allows comments to anchor at the top of the comment section below the videos. This allows creators to highlight positive conversations.

All of these features are likely to be more useful to people with a large following who could be abused by random users, but the company says the tools are also designed to “fight online bullying,” which could affect anyone, not just influential people with great influence.

The company also shared data on its content removal efforts on both Facebook and Instagram. He says he cracked down on 1.5 million pieces of Instagram content in both the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 due to bullying and harassment violations. Most of the content was reported by users, not proactively discovered by Facebook.

