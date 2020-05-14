Camilla Parker BowlesShe has been a reserved woman since she married Prince Charles in 2005, the lifelong love with whom she celebrated the 15 years of marriage confined in the castle estate of Balmoral, in Scotland.

After starring in the scandals for much of the decade of the 80s and 90s as a lover of Prince Carlos,Camilla Parker BowlesShe suffered much persecution from the press and isolated her family from the logical harassment of reporters who did not hesitate to treat her as the Crown’s least loved person.

Only her children know what she has sufferedCamilla Parker Bowlesduring all that time, but there is a daughter in particular who never knew anything until an unedited photo of the Duchess of Cornwall was revealed with Laura, unknown to the press and always in the background.

The photo in question came to light when Camilla Parker Bowles opened the doors of her office in Birkhall, one of Queen Elizabeth’s residences. Through video calls, Camilla inadvertently showed part of her loves that accompany her daily during the pandemic.

Camilla Parker Bowles had taken an undisclosed photo to Scotland for the past 14 years: Camilla and her daughter Laura on the day of her wedding to Carlos. Who is Laura? She is the daughter of Camilla’s first marriage (her maiden name is Shands) along with Andrew Parker Bowles. He has a brother Tom.

Laura, the daughter ofCamilla Parker BowlesHe never shared family scenes until the time of the wedding: it was learned that he was at the time leading a London art gallery that he had founded and that he had married Harry Lopes, who was an underwear model for Calvin Klein.

The little more that is known about the lesser-known daughter ofCamilla Parker Bowlesis that he inherited from his parents the taste for cooking, the gardener, literature and art. Laura was educated at a Catholic school, graduated from Oxford Brookes, and suffered from her mother’s stormy relationship with the Prince. A relationship that is no longer a problem.

