The coronavirus worries the entire planet. Weeks ago, after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the disease as a pandemic, many media in our country, which were dedicated to entertainment or entertainment, decided to leave the air. Such was the case of “Incorrect“, The program led by Moria Casán. In an interview with “Exitoína”, Carolina Papaleo He spoke of the “One” cycle and its role as a panelist.

His first testimonies had to do with leaving the program on air. “I understood the channel’s decision. Moria always said that she is a woman who is connected to life, that she was not interested in doing a program to talk about the dead, numbers, etc. The reality is that the channel needed that niche and decided to raise it. From a professional and economic point of view it affected me more perhaps that the theater has stopped, because the artistic is my area and because I had insurance. But well, since the theater had already been downloaded, I thought ‘at least I have television’ because I knew I had not stopped that platform. And then it was like ‘no, you don’t have it,’ ha, ”he assured.

Then, Paleo he spoke about his role in each broadcast. “At the time it seemed fun to work as a panelist. I worked with the theater with Moria so I knew it was a very generous mine. Nora Cárpena is like my mother, she is someone I love very much as a family. It seemed to me that it was a program of women who talked about issues through a feminine gaze and that we thought very differently. Especially the first panel, we were very power. We had a firm political position and also a solid one with the different themes of life. At that time I chose it, I did not hesitate and I do not have that prejudice. Clearly it is not my profession, I am not a journalist, I am an actress who thinks and I stop from the trajectory, because maybe my gaze can contribute. I do not know what programs they were referring to, but in the case of Incorrect they were not armed for that. I neither defend nor defend. I tell you my experience and from how I went through it. I don’t feel attacked, I chose that and that’s it. There are others who may not like it and it is perfect ”, he acknowledged.

Then, when asked about their references as panelists, Carolina He confessed: “Uf that difficult. I can’t think of anyone, mainly because I don’t have my eye on it. It is not my interest. It’s not what I dreamed of being a little girl, that’s why I don’t have ‘references’, there is no one I want to follow or copy. I think panelism was a circumstance, a moment, an opportunity, learning. Perhaps I would say that I was surprised that it was on a panel, Graciela Alfano. I was saying How the panelist? and I was thinking to see what she is going to do, ” let’s see how the mix is ​​going ‘, because she had driven and I really loved what she did in Ángel’s show, she said what she thought, she didn’t believe more or less than anyone . I think that solvency is given by coming from another post and having traveled other places: driving, jury, etc. It was like a ‘I don’t care what you tell me’ his role. ”

To end, the actress and communicator reflected on the future of the media. “I don’t think there is going to be a ‘media future’ with respect to everything we are experiencing, but rather I see it as a momentary adaptation. But just as our lives changed, perhaps we still have some marked customs that we incorporate today in this context. I think on TV the shows are not going to be the same, at least for a while. In fact, I already noticed it from when the pandemic started today, that they reinvented themselves a lot. We are also in quarantine, perhaps when this is loosened more, when the allowed items are more and therefore the virus circulates more, perhaps it will return to the hard data, to close the entertainment issue because the moment does not merit it. I think it is very important to take a breath of air in these times, where we are far from our affections, we cannot hug, kiss and we are locked up, mainly for a country like this with such warm people, it is good. I think entertainment is needed but with balance ”, he closed.