Light truck manufacturer Isuzu Motors de México will resume activities at its plant SKD of San Martín Obispo in Cuautitlán Izcalli after June 1.

In an interview, Constantino Vázquez, Marketing and Sales Planning manager for Isuzu Motors de México assured that the plant will return to activity below 30% of its operation.



“We will be in a kind of testing phase and not all staff will be active, we want to guarantee a safe return for our employees, because we know that the country is still in a critical phase of Covid-19 infections,” he explained.

For the return to the plant, he said that they have equipped and provided all the facilities with sanitizing equipment, from the entrance, offices, dining room and assembly area.

“On the entire floor of the plant there are marks every two meters, so that staff keep a healthy distance and Hawaiian curtains have been placed in the assembly area to separate the workstations and each operator has his own assembly kit, covers mouths and masks ”.

He stressed that for the entry of staff they will follow the protocols, that is, each of them will have their temperature taken and hygiene and sanitation measures will be applied.

If any of them have any symptoms, they will be taken to a medical review.

Constantino Vázquez also added that for greater security they have arranged vehicles to transfer personnel, that requires it, from your house to the plant and vice versa.

To recover sales and production, the availability of DUBA throughout the country is essential. Courtesy.

Covid effects for the industry, depressed sales



As for the impact on truck sales, which during these months was considered non-essential, Constantino Vázquez assured that the impact was to the same extent as that of the entire industry.

And it is that, according to the National Association of Producers of Buses, trucks and Tractor-trucks (ANPACT) During April, wholesale sales fell 76.4 percent and retail sales fell 72.1 percent.

“We have delivered units that were already planned months ago to deliver to customers and, to a lesser extent, our distributors sold some, remotely, to companies with essential activities such as food and logistics, which continue to operate due to their activity” .

He highlighted the issue to be resolved in the coming weeks, once sales begin to reactivate, it will be to establish new marketing measures according to the exchange rate of the dollar.

“We know that we cannot completely transfer this cost to the client, in addition the fluctuation of the dollar has been very variable, for now the assembler and the distributors have assumed the cost, but we do not know how long, we will be able to bear the impact,” he said.

Lastly, Constantino Vázquez highlighted that to stabilize the industry it is necessary to solve a problem that is coming dragging from last year: the lack of an ultra low sulfur diesel (DUBA).



“So far, it is not available 100 percent throughout the territory to supply cargo and passenger motor transport, that stops the sale of units with new cleaner technologies such as Euro VI and EPA 10,” he said.