Istela Nunes vs. Ariane Carnelossi added to UFC Fight Night on October 16

The veteran of One Championship Istela Nunes already has a date for his debut in the Octagon, when he faces Ariane Carnelossi on UFC Fight Night October 16.

The match was confirmed by AG. Fight the afternoon of this Wednesday.

Nunes, had his debut scheduled in front of Angela hill on UFC Mexico of 2019But a positive for banned substances kept her out of the Octagon for two years. With the approval and suspension fulfilled, he will be able to make his long-awaited debut.

The 27-year-old fighter has a record of 7-1 and signed with UFC after his passage in One Championship. In the Asian organization, he obtained a 2-1 record. Just losing in the fight for the front belt Angela Hill.

Carnelossi, comes from obtaining his first victory inside the Octagon, when he knocked out Na Liang in the opening fight of UFC 261. Before that fight, he lost front Angela hill on UFC Mexico. Loss that ended a 12-win streak. Ariane stands out for its strong striking, with 9 wins for KO / TKO.

UFC Fight Night October 16 will be held in a place to be defined.

