IStandWithRayFisher becomes a trend after it is revealed that Geoff Johns threatened his career – Tomatazos

Ray Fisher’s fight against some top Warner Bros. executives continues. The 33-year-old actor made a successful appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, but real life problems have not rested. After revealing mistreatment by Joss Whedon and others involved in the Justice League reshoots – 41%, the Cyborg interpreter returns with new statements in an article by The Hollywood Reporter, which has promoted the hashtag on social networks #IStandWithRayFisher (I’m with Ray fisher).

During the second half of last year we witnessed how Fisher spoke against Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns and Walter hamada, denouncing mistreatment and even racism on the set of recordings. At that time the current did not flow too much in favor of the actor, however, in recent weeks we have observed a change in social networks and now The Hollywood Reporter joins the support with an article in which it allows Fisher speak in greater depth and formality about the subject, confirming many negative aspects of their stay in the reshoots, such as threats of Johns to your career. Here are some of his statements:

I don’t think some of these people are suitable for leadership positions. I don’t want to be excommunicated from Hollywood, but I don’t think they should be in charge of hiring and firing other people … If I can’t take responsibility, I can at least let people know who they are. We are trying.

King fisher began to receive support from some colleagues in the DC Extended Universe since last year, and the defenses expanded to social media. Following the publication of The Hollywood Reporter article, on social media we noticed how the #IStandWithRayFisher hashtag rose to global trends with several tens of thousands of interactions in real time. People are really siding with the actor, judging the powers of Warner Bros. for their actions.

Here are some of the tweets that support the testimony of Ray fisher and they use the hashtag that went viral yesterday on social networks:

I just want to take a minute to say that @RayFisher is one of the strongest and bravest and purest people ever, a true hero on and off screen to stand up for himself and anyone else affected. I have DESERVES the whole world. We are with you! #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/2gfHSapGF5 – sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) April 6, 2021

I’ve got nothing but love and respect for Ray Fisher and John Boyega for risking their careers to speak the truth about toxic Studios. I’ll stand with them. Always. #IStandWithRayFisher #IStandwithJohnBoyega pic.twitter.com/R4npfis9xm – Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) April 6, 2021

There’s something evil about WB when they say they’re not racist and then reduce a black man’s role as a technical “cameo” so they wouldn’t have to pay him, fire him when he exposed their racism, and then used their Asian exec as a racism shield. #IStandWithRayFisher – Walt (@UberKryptonian) April 6, 2021

If you still defend Johns, Whedon, Hamada or WB then you’re part of the fucking problem. #IStandWithRayFisher https://t.co/SoOXqJwfRL – PiScEs27 AKA: Gandalf’s Apprentice (@ Josh2Gud4U) April 6, 2021

Retweet if you think ray fisher gave a great performance and deserves to be in the flash movie and get his own series #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/gyJ9fb9cXI – Formerly Known as taferzz (@SozGraceChurch) April 6, 2021

Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada using the same excuse as to why they can’t be racist towards black people. Birds of a feather really do stick together #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/NpWyBXRm3a – 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 | #SnyderCut (@theSNYDERVERSE) April 6, 2021

Man, fuck JOSS WHEDON and fuck GEOFF JOHNS. Neither should be allowed to work in the film industry, or any industry for that matter, ever again. # IStandWithRayFisher. pic.twitter.com/8UjHJt9nqL – 𝕯iana. (@HailMother) April 6, 2021

