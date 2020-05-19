NEW YORK – New York Police issued a cease and desist order to an Orthodox school in Brooklyn after receiving reports from neighbors that the institution was violating city and state orders; however, Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea noted that the uniformed men could have taken stronger measures.

The uniformed estimates that

over 100 children were inside the building on Monday morning when

arrived. Officers entered the building located on Madison Street, before

noon, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.

At least two people in the neighborhood reported the

School city officials, police sources say. The reports

They described seeing children playing on the roof of the school building without masks.

New York police officers told an adult

in the building that closed the school because it violated state orders. No

legal citations were issued, sources say.

To Mayor Bill de Blasio, in an interview on NY1 on Monday

at night, he was asked if the lack of legal citations indicated a

preferential treatment for the Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn; but de Blasio

denied it.

For his part, New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea, in an interview on NY1 on Tuesday morning, also answered the question.

“If the local uniforms had issued a

legal summons yesterday, I think that would have been appropriate too, “said the

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea noted that the Department would be

closely monitoring the school on Tuesday to make sure no one returned.

“If a legal subpoena had been issued yesterday, it would have been fine,” Shea said. “We train our local precinct police officers to make fact-based decisions, and I believe the mission of ensuring that people abide by physical separation was accomplished.”

The helicopter of our

sister network NBC arrived on the scene around noon and captured the image

dozens of children leaving the building and boarding a bus. Some of

the students wore face masks.

Two neighbors described

Having seen approximately 50 teens and adults leave the building.

The building has no exterior signs or indications

visuals of who runs the school. Our NBC New York network has failed

locate the property owner listed on the building.

Earlier today the NYPD shut down a Yeshiva conducting classes with as many as 70 children. I can’t stress how dangerous this is for our young people. We’re issuing a Cease and Desist Order and will make sure we keep our communities and our kids safe. – Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 18, 2020

The mayor said in Monday’s NY1 interview that the decision

not issuing a subpoena is in line with how you want the

New York Police apply physical distance measures.

“For all communities, the way we do it

now is that when a NYPD officer arrives, people have to disperse

immediately. If they are not dispersed, they will receive a legal summons. If they come back

do it, they’ll get a subpoena, “de Blasio said.” I’ve had this

conversation with leaders from a variety of communities. Let’s treat everyone

likewise, crowds are not allowed, period “.

