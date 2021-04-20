Issabela Camil’s mother clarifies how her daughter’s break with Luis Miguel was

Who spoke with Javier León Herrera and Juan Manuel Navarro, authors of several books about Luis Miguel, and they agree that Erika is one of their great loves, but not the only one.

About the model and singer, the authors say in their book, Oro de rey: “Erika was a good woman, someone who had always been there, those kinds of relationships that progress from the love of friendship for many years; They had known each other since childhood, when he was just beginning to forge his career.

“As he grew older, he began to be more absent from Mexico and by the time they reencountered their mutual admiration began to turn into a simmering love, cooked in an idyllic setting like the port of Acapulco.”

In real life, Erika Sotres did not like the rhythm and lifestyle that Luis Miguel led. (Courtesy Netflix.)

According to the authors, in 1989 Erika and LuisMi behaved like a wedding couple, although he denied it in public. “Erika was a discreet woman, with a lot of class. She accompanied him to Los Angeles … she stayed by his side but always out of the spotlight and in the background, low-key. The people around the singer loved her very much … and it hurt when they finished. “

“[…] They still maintain that it was the great opportunity he missed to form a great family with a good woman, who loved him even knowing that he was already the father of a daughter… Luis Miguel was overcome by the character and by the environment. Erika began to suspect with great foundation that, despite her noble intentions, it would be very difficult to consolidate a serious relationship with a Luis Miguel who was in a full time and who, on the other hand, let himself be carried away by friends, the encounters, the parties, his admiration for feminine beauty and the hormones that fed his vocation as a conqueror ”.