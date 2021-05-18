Issabela Camil speaks the truth to her daughters about her relationship with Luis Miguel

If there is a woman who marked the life of Luis Miguel , that was Issabela Camil, according to the singer’s biographical series. Throughout the first and second seasons of Luis Miguel, the series, has addressed the evolution of his courtship ; from the early days of their romance to the ups and downs they went through in the 1990s.

In this regard, the wife of Sergio mayer He has decided to break the silence and has shared that the Netflix production has aroused the curiosity of his daughters, Antonia and Victoria. In an interview with the program Sale el Sol (Grupo Imagen), the actress shared how she started the conversation about that stage of her life with Antonia, who is already a 14-year-old teenager.

Issabela Camil

Issabela shared to the microphones of the program that it was she who took the initiative to tell her daughter about her romance with Luis Miguel, as she preferred that she find out the details through her own voice and not through third parties.

Nothing but the truth

“Antonia is more interested in things in my life and I tell her openly, I have nothing to hide. His mother had a past, had other relationships and had others … and it’s beautiful, “he said.

One hundred percent sincere

Camil commented that at no time has he tried to hide his story with ‘El Sol’. “At no time do I say that I want to get rid of it, it is simply something I do not want to share, but I will always speak to my daughters with the whole truth, they will know absolutely everything they want to know.”

Camila Sodi as Issabela Camil

Issabela, who has been married to Sergio Mayer since 2009, revealed that she did not consent to use her story in Luis Miguel’s hit series. In said production, she is played by Camila Sodi, in the character of Erika.

No retaliation

Camil pointed out that he will not take legal action against the production and stressed that everyone had their version of the story, referring to what he lived with Luis Miguel.

A tale of two

“I did not authorize anything. No, it is not that important (to sue). No, I don’t know everyone has their own theme. I have nothing to hide, they are two people, each one has a way of telling their story, it is nothing more mine, it does not belong to me. I do not have the rights, I signed of what. It’s ridiculous, if it were something that I’m ashamed of, I say: ‘oh, well’, but it’s not something that happened, “he commented.

And what does Sergio Mayer think of his wife’s relationship with ‘El Sol’?

The politician said in an interview with Ventaneando that he has no problem with it, and that it is something of the past, since he has a family with Issabela. But, shade for whom? For me it has never been a shadow (Luis Miguel), nor is it an issue. You don’t have to make noise to me, and I’m sorry, but… if you start to see it, it might be wrong for me to say it, and I know they will criticize me, but I have a family ”,

He’s not interested in ‘The Sun’

Mayer stressed that he has no interest in Luis Miguel’s private life and that he is fuller than ever with his family. “I do not know or know how he is, or his life, nor am I interested. But I have a family, I am happy. I don’t know what they mean by shadow, there has never been that subject, and we all have our history, I also have a history. Thanks to that today we are together and we must value it and thank it. I thank life for putting it in my path ”.

On permission to use Issabela’s story

Sergio Mayer concluded the interview by clarifying the same point of Issabella, who had not asked him if they could reveal his story with Luis Miguel for the series. “No, authorization was not requested. She would not have given any authorization, my wife is a lady, she would never have spoken, nor will she speak of absolutely anything, and in part the series is fiction and that’s it ”.