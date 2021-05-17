Issabela Camil, an unforgettable woman for Luis Miguel, according to the series

According Navarrese Y Leon Herrera, his great love is Daisy Fuentes, as confirmed Martinez Polo, former manager and one of the best friends of Micky.

Javier León Herrera and Juan Manuel Navarro tell us about their new book on Luis Miguel

“Actually, if I had to say who was the great love of his life, I think I would mention Daisy over Mariah. It was a more intense, more spontaneous courtship, he was younger, younger and Daisy pampered him a lot, “he said. pole.

However, as far as we go from the second season of Luis Miguel, the series, it seems that he really felt something very special for Erika Camil (Issabela Camil). Come on, we have already six episodes of the series and he is still stuck with her, he does not forget her. Even in the episode they present him in the studio recording “The day you love me” and tears of emotion escape him at the thought of her. In addition, in one of the scenes he asks him: “Never go away.”

Yes, we have seen him flirt and have romances with others, but time and time again he returns to Erika cam, as if he wanted us to understand the importance that he had during several years of his life. Even, Tony starr, mom of Erika, He assured that she is his greatest love.