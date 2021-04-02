Issa Vegas wastes sensuality in daring dance in a pink string swimsuit

Issa vegas set his fans on social networks on fire with a spicy and daring video in which he showed why the Queen of Twerking in Argentina, Dressed in a tiny fluorescent pink string swimsuit, the Pampera model wasted sensuality with her hip movements, showing off her attributes.

The influencer showed her slim figure with the two-piece swimsuit set, which she exhibited by taking the ‘traditional’ little turn, showing the fruits of her long hours of training in the gym and raising the temperature of her followers, who appreciated the ‘wink ‘by Issa.

Issa announced that given the high temperature, he had no choice but to have to take a refreshing night bath in the pool, as the weather warranted it.

Vegas continues to add more followers on social networks due to its daring and spicy photographs that it hangs, because the fitness coach always knows how to pamper her fans, who already almost reach 8 million on Instagram.

Issa began his facet in this social network around 2016, always publishing various photos related to modeling.

