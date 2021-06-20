Issa Vegas wastes sensuality and ‘gives’ hot photography on Father’s Day

Issa Vegas, Argentine influencer and model, has made all parents dream ‘awake’ in their day, because in social networks, he left them a ‘gift’ for Father’s Day, showing off his fiery curves in a photograph with a beach swimsuit.

In her social networks, the famous influencer with more than 8 million followers, showed her rear, a photo that she published in honor of all her followers.

“Congratulations to the daddies.” Wrote the beautiful model.

The photograph, in less than an hour, reached figures of more than 20,000 Likes and hundreds of comments from its fervent followers.

In the photo, Issa shows off her curves in a white swimsuit from the beach, showing her great rear.

