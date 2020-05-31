Issa Vegas shows off her attributes in a video tanning OMG!

Issa vegas, a fitness model with a passion for crossfit, surprised on her account Instagram with a hot promotional video for the Bang Energy! brand; those who are dedicated to the sale of energy drinks. The publication of the influencer He challenged censorship and won praise from his fans.

The crossfit girl raised the temperature of its 6.4 million followers in Instagram with this video, as she closely shared her tanning session during her isolation at home. Same that lasted more than three months in the life of the famous, due to the risk of contagion by pandemic of Coronavirus.

In the publication with more than 164 thousand reproductions and more than 47 thousand 589 likes, we saw Issa vegas wear a beautiful yellow bikini. Since it is a video, it is most likely that you will share the corresponding photographs as soon as the week and in passing more about the products you promote.

“‘ Argentine Beauty ’,’ Divine ’,‘ Beautiful ’,‘ Precious Woman ’”

Issa Vegas elite model

At 24 years old, the influencer became very popular for sharing her enthusiasm in the world of fitness. He also stood out for publishing his exercise routines and the natural transformation he made in his well-proportioned figure. She is originally from Argentina and is frequently a guest on Televisa.

The Hoy Program included Issa Vegas routines in its programming, due to the pandemic she was unable to attend the San Ángel television station but through live broadcasts. An alternative that the also famous fitness girl Yanet García (former weather girl on Televisa) applies on her Instagram.

Does Issa Vegas have a boyfriend?

The fitness expert is in a love relationship with José Terán, who shares with her the pleasure of leading a fitness life. On several occasions, the famous couple was seen in their training sessions and in their travels around the world; where they show off all the love they have.

If there is something that represents Issa Vegas in addition to its popularity on Instagram, it is not being afraid to be natural. This includes accepting your own imperfections and having zero beliefs in stereotypes or ideals of beauty. Instead, he seeks to motivate his fans to lead a healthy life.

.