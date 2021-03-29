Issa Vegas shines in the networks showing off his rear with ‘spicy’ photo

The model Issa Vegas is a famous Argentine influencer who shows the deepest secrets of how she keeps in good shape with her different exercise routines to her loyal followers.

Best known as the ‘Fitness Girl‘, He has once again stolen the glances of his more than seven million fans on social networks, by showing off his tremendous curves with a peculiar wardrobe, showing his most sensual side.

Read also: Ivana Nadal poses in the most daring swimsuit from the beaches of Costa Rica

Via Instagram, the Argentine model spread the image where she appears leaning on the stairs with a tight and translucent outfit, leaving her spectacular rear in view of everyone.

“Everything is fine in this photo,” he wrote.

After the publication, the reactions of his loyal followers were immediate, receiving more than 117 thousand likes and more than 850 comments, highlighting the beauty and sensuality of the influencer Issa Vegas.

Read also: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a hot red swimsuit