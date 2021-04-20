Issa Vegas sets Yanet García on fire with her enormous attributes in a string swimsuit

Issa vegas he shook the social media with a couple of daring photographs in which he wore his tremendous body Dressed in a cute and tiny red and white string bathing suit, which highlighted her enormous attributes by posing sitting on the floor, accentuating her curves, the product of hours of work in the gym.

The Queen of Twerking In Argentina, it continues to delight its thousands of followers with its spicy content, as the Argentine post was filled with reactions in the first hours of being posted on Instagram, reaching nearly 100,000 likes and a thousand comments.

Also read: Liga MX Repechage: The Closing League 2021 at the moment (Combinations and results)

The influencer posed as flirtatious and let her followers choose the best of the postcards, highlighting the comment of the Mexican model, Yanet García, who left a ‘hot’ wink for the pampera.

Issa continues to win followers on this social network with his daring and ardent content, which has sometimes given him certain ‘little problems’ with censorship, as he has had to ‘knock’ them off his official account.

The Argentine is very close to reaching 8 million followers thanks to her daring content, which she combines with fitness tips, as well as videos where she shows her exercise routines.

Issa began his facet in this social network around 2016, always publishing various photos related to modeling.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Pablo Aguilar is already looking for a new team in Liga MX

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: