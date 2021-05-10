Issa Vegas gets ‘brava’ and shows off a great body and tremendous rear in a swimsuit

Issa Vegas, an Argentine model who constantly sets social networks on fire with her ‘spicy’ publications, was once again showing off all her sensuality and beauty while in a swimsuit while wearing a provocative swimsuit on the beach.

Issa Vegas published through his official Instagram account, a photograph where he got ‘brava’ showing all his strength while at the same time wearing his beauty and sensuality in a colorful swimsuit.

“How long do you think I stay like this for the photo?” He challenged his subscribers to guess how long he was in that pose to carry what he had in his hands, to which many did not respond and simply dedicated themselves to praise.

This publication by Issa Vegas already has many reactions from his followers, since in a period of six hours, he managed to already have almost 80 thousand likes and hundreds of comments where they praised his beauty.

Issa Vegas continues to add more followers on social networks due to her daring and spicy photographs that she hangs, because the fitness coach always knows how to pamper her fans, who already almost reach 8 million on Instagram.

