Issa Vegas detonates the networks by showing off her attributes with a daring swimsuit

The Argentine model, Issa vegas, known as the ‘Twerk queen‘, raised the temperature in social networks with one of his most recent videos in social media, where he shows off his toned figure.

On this occasion, Vegas did not take out the ‘forbidden steps’, but he pampered his millions of followers with a tiny string swimsuit with which he shows off his attributes. In the video you can see Issa posing as daring in front of the camera.

“I tried this bikini on and I really liked it to make a video for them.”

The video has managed to reach more than 450 thousand likes and hundreds of comments. A few days ago, the model surprised her fans by announcing that she had married her current partner after two years of relationship, so thousands of followers left her positive comments so that she can enjoy this new stage in her life.

“After 2 years of waiting we were finally able to get married in civil law”

