Issa Vegas challenges her haters and ‘rubs’ her natural body! (VIDEO)

The Argentine model and influencer, Issa Vegas, He turned on social networks again and this time he did it in honor of his haters, who he ‘rubbed’ his beauty and his great body, leaving them a video in which he shows his ‘rear’ in nature.

The model, who has almost 8 million followers, did not hesitate in her message and showed her prominent rearguard in thread.

Also read: Club América: Sebastián Córdova heats up the Clásico against Cruz Azul with ‘recadito’

“If they are going to speak, that they speak with reason. No?”. The influencer wrote, leaving a photo and video in the post.

In the photograph, she wears a very short white blouse, also showing her cleavage, while the video, taken from the mirror and from behind, shows her natural rear, only with a garment of thread.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: