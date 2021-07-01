Issa Vegas brings color to the beach showing off her heart attack body in a swimsuit

Issa Vegas, the famous Argentine model, has once again stolen the attention of her loyal followers on social networks, by squandering her tremendous beauty on her relaxing vacation away from the stage.

Via Instagram, the South American influencer released a couple of photographs where she appears on the shore of the beach in a swimsuit with the characteristic colors of the United States flag, accompanied by the following message.

Read also: Patty López de la Cerda falls in love with her followers with a captivating photo on the beach

“Do what works for you, because there will always be someone who thinks differently,” he wrote.

This publication has received more than 150 thousand likes and more than 900 comments from his more than eight million followers on Instagram, where he shows how amazed they were by the incomparable beauty of Issa Vegas.

Read also: Brenda Zambrano, former member of Acapulco Shore, raises the temperature with her ‘spicy’ dance in networks (Video)