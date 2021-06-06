Issa Rae will be Spider-Woman in ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe 2’

Issa rae, creator of ‘Insecure’, has joined the voice cast of ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe 2‘with the role of Jessica Drew (AKA Spider-Woman). The film will be released next October 7, 2022. Everything we know about the sequel to ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’. Catch up on: The best movies of 2021.

The animated sequel to ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe‘has added to his cast Issa rae, the creator of the series ‘Insecure’. The actress will put her voice to Jessica Drew, better known in the comics as Spider-woman, an important role that will undoubtedly be noticed in the continuation of the film directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers Y Justin K. Thompson, and rewritten by Phil Lord Y Chris miller (‘The Mitchells against the machines’) next to David callaham (‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’).

As yet untitled, ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe 2’ follows the adventures of a new Spider-Man, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik moore), accompanied by iconic characters from Marvel comics such as Gwen Stacy (Hailee steinfeld). At the moment, little is known about the plot that we will see in this sequel, or how many of those alternative versions of Spider-Man we will see again on the big screen. The juiciest details are being guarded with great suspicionpossibly to keep the wow factor for fans as much as possible. Now, what we do know now is that Rae joins the voice cast, confirming the presence of a capital character in the plot.

The preceding film won the Oscar for Best Animated Film, so expectations are high for this sequel. The release date is, for now, next October 7, 2022.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io