Issa Rae to voice Spider-Woman / Jessica Drew in Into the Spider-Verse 2

For years we have known that animated cinema is an ideal medium to adapt superhero stories. This has been demonstrated year after year by DC with the tapes of its characters, especially Batman. The point is that these films are not usually released in theaters and therefore go unnoticed in award seasons. The first animated superhero film that managed to demonstrate to the world of critics and audiences that the genre can have a bright future was Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%.

In terms of animation style, the film is revolutionary, but it is also revolutionary for having adapted one of the most ambitious stories of the hero, the comic Spider-Verse. We didn’t see as many versions of the arachnid hero as in that comic book because that would have been too complicated in a movie, but he knew how to get a lot out of the arachnid multiverse and managed to blow the minds of many fans. The main proof of this is that fans die because Spider-Man: No Way Home explores the same concept.

It was so successful that they soon announced that a sequel is on the way, which will be released on October 7, 2022. Today we have more information about this new film. The Hollywood Reporter announced that they were told by their sources that Issa Raele will be voicing Spider-Woman / Jessica Drew in the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe. She is most famous for being the creator and star of the HBO series Insecure – 86%. In addition, the medium confirmed that Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld are going to play Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy again.

Soon after, the actress herself shared the news on Instagram (via Comic Book) accompanied by a message that reveals that she is a fan of Spider-Man:

The way I’ve loved Spider-Man since the third grade. It is a dream come true.

This, apparently, is a confirmation that the sources of the medium were true and also that the actress is going to be passionate about participating in said film. That is always a good sign. It will be the first time we see this iconic character on the big screen.

On the other hand, not long ago it was confirmed that Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Justin K. Thompson they are going to be the directors of the film. They had been working on the sequel to the movie starring Miles Morales for a while, but officially that announcement was made not so long ago. The three directors gave a joint statement:

The team behind Spider-Man: A New Universe set a ridiculously high standard. We are honored to be able to undertake this challenge of charting the next chapter in the Miles Morales story. We can’t wait to surprise fans with the wild new adventure we’re sending Miles on with his friends, both old and new!

For their part, writers and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller also had the following to say about the announcement:

We are very fortunate to have Joaquim, Justin and Kemp on the Spider-Verse team. They are all superheroes in what they do and each brings a unique sensitivity to ‘Spider-Verse’.

We don’t have much information about what this movie is going to be about and how Jessica Drew is going to fit in. In fact, we don’t know if a Miles Morales version of the universe or some other corner of the multiverse is going to be shown. We will have to wait for more information on this. Especially an official synopsis.

