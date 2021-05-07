ISS has a ‘shield’ to prevent space debris

These days there is a lot of talk about space junk. And it is that the Chinese space rocket that sent the first module of its space station has gone out of control and will hit the Earth between May 8 and 9. However, we should not be afraid of the re-entry of this piece of the Long March 5B rocket; as it is likely to fall into the water. In the opposite case that it ends up falling on the earth’s surface, it will be known with enough time to evacuate the city. It’s more, usually, on Earth we are safe, in part, thanks to the atmosphere which causes many of these objects to disintegrate when crossing it; but What about, for example, the International Space Station (ISS)?

The Chinese space rocket is one of hundreds of examples we have in orbit of what space debris is: «All non-functional artificial objects«, They explain from the European Space Agency (ESA, for its acronym in English). “Including the fragments and elements of the same, which are in the orbit of the Earth or that re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere.” ESA estimates that starting in 2021, satellites will have to do at least 2 maneuvers a year to avoid space debris. This im

Now that we know what space debris is and that we are in less danger on Earth; What about the ISS? How are they protected there from collisions with this space debris?

Space debris, a problem

Since the space race began back in 1957, when the Soviet Union put the first satellite (Sputnik I) into orbit, “more than 6,000 launches” have been sent into space, according to ESA. Currently, the agency notes, “most of the space debris that can cause a catastrophic collision (ie, greater than 10 cm) is the result of more than 500 orbiting fragmentation events that have occurred in the course of the history of spaceflight ».

In addition, we know that even very small pieces of space debris can do a lot of damage to satellites that are in operation. Or the ISS itself. ‘A collision with a 10 cm object would cause the catastrophic fragmentation of a typical satellite; a 1 cm object would probably disable a spaceship and would penetrate the shields of the International Space Station; and a 1mm object could destroy the subsystems of a satellite.

The ‘shields’ of the ISS

“These shields are made up of two metal sheets, separated by about 10 cm” European Space Agency

For this reason, the ISS has shields to prevent space debris. They are “deployed around the crew modules”, indicates the European agency. «These shields are made up of two metal sheets, separated by about 10 cm. The outer bumper shield harnesses the energy of the impact to smash the scrap, so that the inner rear wall can withstand the spray resulting from smaller fragments. ‘

But that is not all. It would not be enough. Therefore, between both walls a fabric “with the same functionality as in bulletproof vests”. In this way, the shield supports debris up to 1 cm. “The same double-wall design is used by military forces to protect heavy armored vehicles, such as tanks, and in this use it is called spaced armor,” they add.

ESA’s ClearSpace-1 to be sent into space in 2025 to re-enter the Vespa mission

And what about chunks of larger space junk? Although the International Space Station does not usually do maneuvers to change its rhombus, sometimes it is necessary. Collision avoidance maneuvers are in one of these cases. “By the end of 2020, the station had performed more than 26 of these maneuvers,” says ESA.

Ultimately, space junk can be a problem. Most of it, the smallest pieces, will end up re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere and igniting until it disappears. But larger ones can pose a problem. But, for example, ESA is already working on how to get rid of space debris. It is planned that by 2025 the ClearSpace-1 mission, which will re-enter the atmosphere in a deadly embrace with the Vespa mission.

Don’t be afraid of space junk. But yes you have to look for more solutions for all the material that is accumulating in the sky. Especially since more and more satellites will remain orbiting the Earth.

