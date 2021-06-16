ISS-born “space cubs” clear up doubts about potential fertility risks in space

NASA has known for a long time that sperm does strange things in space. Radiation, which is potentially harmful, does not help either, so knowing what happens to fertility in space is important for future long-duration space missions.

An experiment with mouse sperm has clarified doubts after being frozen and stored on the International Space Station for six years. Now little space cubs have been born from that sperm on Earth, and they are all healthy.

Little space mice that are as healthy as terrestrial mice

There are no clear answers on space fertility: for a woman to get pregnant in space Raises questions about whether conditions there could affect and harm the fetus, and trying to discover it is important for future missions in which humans spend long periods in space.

To try to find out more about this question, a research project made take sperm samples from mice and then store it in sealed vials that were frozen.

Some of the material was sent to the ISS and some remained on Earth, and those samples remained almost six years on the ISS and then return to our planet.

After doing so, good news. The sperm served to impregnate mice on Earth and those cubs with that space sperm were born healthy. Even those born to those mice were also completely healthy., and the experts revealed that the pups “showed no differences compared to the control pups from Earth.”

This project leads to the sending of other types of sperm into space for future missions since maintaining a healthy population in long-term missions requires that there be diversity. In fact, experts point out that this discovery is important to safeguard and preserve genetic material outside our planet.

