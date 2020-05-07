TheIsrael’s Supreme Court unanimously endorsed the capacity of current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, to form a government despite its imputation for corruption, which paves the way for the coalition agreement with the Blue and White opponent of Benjamin Gantz to succeed.

In a ruling issued at the last minute, the eleven judges who make up the court have indicated that althoughthere is no “legal justification to prevent Netanyahu from forming a governmentin Israel and remain prime minister despite the charges against him, “some parts of the deal pose” significant difficulties “from a legal point of view, so it could be” problematic. “

During the court hearing, which lasted two days, the judges heard the arguments ofeight people who have tried to block the deal, including the former ally of Gantz, Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition party Yeish Atid, as reported by the local newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’.

One of the fundamental questions addressed by the Supreme isif an accused deputy, as is the case of Netanyahu, is capable of forming a government, as well as amendments to various laws passed as part of the Likud-Blue and White coalition agreement.

The President of the Supreme Court, Esther Hayut, has indicated thatNetanyahu is innocent until proven otherwiseand that there is no legal precept that prevents an accused from forming a government.

In this sense, he stressed thatthere are no reasonsto intervene “for the moment”, which leaves the door open to a possible future judicial battle.

Shortly before the ruling of the Supreme Court was known, which politicians from the Netanyahu block have applauded, the Likud and Blue and White have announced thatthe new government could swear next Wednesday. The Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, is expected to approve the amendments agreed on Thursday as part of the coalition agreement.

Culture Minister Miri Regev of Likud has said that the Supreme Court “has done well not to intervene.”“The people are sovereign in Israel, and they have already spoken”, has said.

The verdict comes two days after ‘Bibi’ warned of a possible fourth legislative election in just over a year in case the Supreme Court ruled against the coalition agreement or deemed it unfit to form a government.

“I was elected by a majority of the votes. The Likud, led by me, received more votes than any party in the history of the State, “he said Monday, before stressing that a contrary ruling by the Supreme Court would be” against the will of the population. “

Thus, the president defended that “there is avast majority of the population and in Parliament that the government wants to be formed“, before adding that” the possibilities of a fourth election increase “in case the Supreme Court demolishes the agreement.

“It is not desirable that any agent, be they administrative or the court, intervene in something so basic,” said Netanyahu, who assured that the agreement reached with Gantz was “meticulously constructed, with great responsibility.”

Under the coalition agreement, signed on April 20, Netanyahu would serve as prime minister for 18 months, with Gantz as his deputy, a new role in the Israeli government.

The agreement was reached after Gantz surprisingly broke his electoral commitment not to negotiate with Netanyahu, fracturing Blue and White, and after receiving the mandate to form an Executive because he had the support of the majority of the parliamentarians.

Charges against Netanyahu

Netanyahuwas charged in November 2019, after which the Prime Minister spoke of “attempted coup”. The trial is scheduled to start in late May.

The most serious of the cases weighing on Netanyahu is Case 4000, in which he will facecharges of bribery, fraud and breach of trustfor promoting regulations that benefited the majority shareholder of the Bezeq group, Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for favorable coverage of the Walla portal.

In Case 1000, the Prime Minister will be charged with fraud and breach of trust for receiving illicit gifts valued at 700,000 shekels (about 183,000 euros) in exchange for favors.

On the other hand, in the 2000 case he has been charged with fraud and breach of trust for agreeing with ‘Yedioth Ahronoth’ to weaken the competition newspaper Israel Hayom – favorable to Netanyahu – in exchange for more favorable coverage to the prime minister in the first medium.

