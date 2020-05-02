The Israeli Supreme Court begins tomorrow two days of hearings prior to the decision-making that analysts describe as decisive for the future of the country’s democracy: to allow or not Benjamin Netanyahu to occupy the position of prime minister despite being accused for corruption.

After more than a year of political blockade, the current acting Prime Minister and his rival, Beny Gantz, agreed a few days ago to form a unity government in which they would alternate in office and, among other modifications to the government system, they would reduce the term of an executive from four to three years.

Multiple citizen organizations and a political party denounced this agreement to the Supreme, which also provides for the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank.

To this complaint are added previous claims, postponed for months by the Court, which request that Netanyahu be prohibited from exercising the position of prime minister while he is accused of corruption.

These groups are based on a law that makes it impossible for ministers to hold office while accused, but does not specify anything in the case of a head of government.

Regarding the denunciation of the coalition agreement, they consider that it should be invalidated since it foresees the modification of some basic State laws and the modification of the government system.

Both Netanyahu’s Likud and Gantz’s Blue and White party called on the Court to reject these allegations and based their arguments on the need to respect the popular will, on the severity of the consequences of incapacitating a prime minister, unlike from other ministers, and the urgency of the current situation that requires a stable Executive to face the pandemic.

Last Thursday, the state attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, gave his recommendation to the court and noted that he sees no “legal impediment” to Benjamin Netanyahu being prime minister in the new government, although he emphasized that the coalition agreement between the president and Gantz “It includes consent for the creation of a new model of government, which is unnatural for the Israeli system of government.”

The responsibility, thus, will fall on the judges of the High Court, who will not only take into account legal considerations, but the possible practical consequences, such as an imminent fourth general election in just over a year, in case of ruling against the nicknamed Bibi or the coalition agreement.

A TIPPING POINT FOR DEMOCRACY

“It is the first time in Israel’s history that the Supreme has had to make such a drastic decision and it is not an easy decision,” explains Mefe Shitrit, who was a member of parliament for more than 30 years, including 20 in the Likud and three as Minister of Justice, among other ministerial positions.

Shitrit is concerned about the future of justice in the country, believes that the executive’s confidence in the judicial system has been eroded and that Israeli democracy has deteriorated greatly during the last decade, under the Netanyahu government.

That is why he argues that, although the price to pay is a fourth election and an unprecedented institutional crisis, “this is a moment in which Justice must define whether it is strong enough to safeguard the values ​​of the State”, making a decision that it would be “brave and honorable” rather than “prioritize political considerations”.

JUSTICE AGAINST THE POPULAR VOTE

Since Mandelblit communicated, a few months ago, the decision to formally charge Netanyahu with three separate cases of corruption and the charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust, for which he must sit on the bench in three weeks, the word ” coup “has been very much present in the Israeli political debate.

The Prime Minister himself branded the investigation against him as a “coup attempt” and political “persecution” and relentlessly attacked Justice, creating a deep rift between the Executive and Judiciary powers that quickly translated into a strong social division among those They unconditionally support him and those who accuse him of corrupting the democratic system and damaging institutions.

For Gil Hoffman, main political analyst at the Jerusalem Post, the fact that Netanyahu obtained more votes in the last elections than in the previous ones, even despite being accused, and that Gantz has acceded to a unity government that includes parties from almost the entire political spectrum, it is enough to consider a possible ruling by the Supreme Court against the president and his coalition, now, as a “true coup d’etat”.

“For better or for worse, people have expressed themselves and decided that they support Netanyahu’s policies enough to ignore the crimes that he may have committed,” he adds, although he warns that the situation facing the country demonstrates the need to have a “firm separation of powers”, as in Europe or the United States, where this situation would have been resolved much earlier.

