These are some of the key dates of the State of Israel, proclaimed in May 1948 after a UN vote on the division of Palestine into two states, one Jewish and the other Arab.

– Birth and wars –

On May 14, 1948, three years after the end of World War II and the extermination of approximately six million Jews, David Ben Gurion proclaimed the State of Israel over a part of Palestine under British rule.

Almost immediately, the Arab armies declare war on the new state, which won an overwhelming victory in 1949.

More than 760,000 Palestinians were forced to flee or were expelled from their homes. About 400 villages were razed. On October 29, 1956, three months after Egypt’s nationalization of the Suez Canal, Israel launched its armored vehicles and its air force to attack Sinai and reached the Suez Canal.

Under pressure from the UN, the United States, and then the USSR, Israel withdrew from Sinai.

On June 5, 1967, Israel launched the so-called « Six-day » war against Egypt, Syria, and Jordan, seizing East Jerusalem, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, the Syrian Golan Heights, and Egyptian Sinai.

On October 6, 1973, Egypt and Syria attacked Israel in Sinai and the Golan. The Israeli army manages to maintain itself, but suffers severe losses.

– Peace Treaties –

In September 1978, Egyptian President Anuar al Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menahem Begin signed the Camp David agreements, which preceded the signing, on March 26, 1979, of the first Arab-Israeli peace treaty.

Jordan signed a peace agreement with Israel in 1994.

– Invasion of Lebanon –

On June 6, 1982, Israeli troops invaded Lebanon and besieged Beirut. Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) had to leave the country.

In September of that year, pro-Israeli Lebanese Christian militiamen carried out massacres in the Palestinian refugee camps of Sabra and Chatila in Beirut.

Israeli troops occupied southern Lebanon until 2000. After the kidnapping of Israeli soldiers by the Hezbollah movement in 2006, Israel launched a devastating offensive in Lebanon.

– Intifadas and Oslo Agreements –

In December 1987, Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza launched the « war of stones, » the first Intifada against the Israeli occupation.

On September 13, 1993, Israel and the PLO signed the Oslo agreements on Palestinian autonomy, sealed with a historic handshake between Arafat and Prime Minister Isaac Rabin.

Arafat returned to the occupied territories and established the Palestinian Authority. In November 1995, Rabin was assassinated by a Jewish extremist opposed to the peace process.

After the failure of the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations at Camp David and the controversial visit of Ariel Sharon, then leader of the right-wing opposition, to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem in September 2000, the second Intifada broke out.

The Israeli army reoccupied the main cities of the West Bank and launched in March 2002 the largest offensive in this territory since 1967.

In September 2005, Israel unilaterally withdrew from the Gaza Strip, where it imposed a blockade by land, air and sea, after the Islamist Hamas movement, which had won the legislative elections months earlier, took control of the enclave in 2007.

– Operations against Gaza –

In July 2014, Israel launched Operation « Protective Edge » against the Gaza Strip with the aim of stopping the launch of rockets by armed groups and destroying the tunnels dug in the Palestinian enclave.

– Trump’s support –

On December 6, 2017, Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, sparking Palestinian anger and rejection from the international community.

On May 14, 2018, the United States transferred its embassy to Jerusalem, and in March 2019 the US President signed the decree recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

On January 28, 2020, Trump published a controversial plan for the Middle East, which included the annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel.

– Union government –

On May 17, 2020, after more than 500 days of political crisis and three legislative elections in less than a year, Benjamin Netanyahu manages to remain in the position of Prime Minister, thanks to an agreement with his former electoral rival, Benny Gantz, to form a union government.

