Jewish settlement of Maale Afraim in the Jordan Valley, in the West Bank.Ariel Schalit / AP

In a serious judicial setback to the policy of expansion of the settlements on the eve of the partial annexation of the West Bank, the Supreme Court of Israel on Tuesday repealed the so-called Law of Regularization of the colonies. The regulations retroactively legalized construction on privately owned Palestinian land without having received legal title or consent from its original legitimate owners in the West Bank.

This law, which was one of the star initiatives of the previous Government of Benjamin Netanyahu – considered the most right-wing in the history of the Jewish State -, allowed the regularization of the property of some 4,000 settler houses through financial compensation to their legitimate owners, although without mediating negotiation or expropriation process. The legal text stated that it was enough to allege that the lands were occupied “in good faith” to legalize the dispossession a posteriori.

By eight votes in favor and one against, High Court judges have declared unconstitutional the Regularization Law passed in 2017 by the Knesset (Parliament) amid protests by the center-left opposition and rejection by the Palestinian Authority. Israeli peace organizations forced with their resources the suspension of the entry into force of the rule, which was suspended until it was repealed today, when there are only three weeks left for the new Netanyahu Executive to launch the annexation of occupied Palestinian territory.

“This legislation unequivocally infringes on the property rights of Palestinian residents while giving preference to the interests of Israeli settlers,” the Supreme Court states in the ruling.

The Prime Minister said after hearing the ruling that it was an “unfortunate” decision that will affect the future of the settlements. Netanyahu has announced new legislation to make colonization regularization possible. His coalition partner, centrist Benny Gantz, has limited himself to saying that he will abide by the sentence and guarantee its application.

An internal European Union document unveiled in 2019 described the effective exercise of the Israeli occupation in the West Bank as “a dual regime.” Although the expression legal apartheid did not appear in the text, its content showed segregated justice.

Palestinians are subject to martial law and regulations issued by a “civil” department of the Defense Ministry, and are subject to the military courts of “Judea and Samaria,” a biblical name coined in Israel for the West Bank territory, according to the community document.

These executive and judicial bodies are also governed by rules inherited from previous colonial powers or administrators. There are Ottoman laws still in force (for example, to confiscate apparently uncultivated Palestinian lands), British (to make administrative, no-charge and indefinite detentions, now affecting some 440 prisoners) and even Jordanian, those of the Administration present until 1967, when Israel occupied the Palestinian territories after the Six Day War. Palestinians subjected to criminal proceedings under occupation have a conviction rate of 99.74%, according to the 2011 annual report of the Israeli military courts.