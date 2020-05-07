The Israeli Supreme Court today unanimously supported the formation of a new government with Benjamin Netanyahu at the helm, despite his accusation of corruption and the impending trial against him, which ended up paving the way for the assumption of an Executive coalition with opposition leader Benny Gantz.

In a last-minute ruling, the court ruled that there is no “legal justification to prevent Netanyahu from forming a government in Israel and remaining prime minister, despite the charges against him,” the agency reproduced. DPA news.

However, the court noted that some parts of the agreement reached with Gantz pose “significant difficulties” from the legal point of view, so it could be “problematic”.

In conclusion, the court decided that there are no legal reasons to intervene “for the moment” and left the door open to question specific questions of the future coalition government.

Just two days ago, Netanyahu had publicly lobbied court judges to avoid a fourth consecutive election.

“I was elected by a majority of the votes. The Likud (party), led by me, received more votes than any party in the history of the State,” said the prime minister, and warned the court to stop his assumption with a new government will go “against the will of the population”.

Weeks ago, Netanyahu and Gantz, his main electoral rival, reached an agreement to form a coalition government, under a shared power system.

The agreement establishes a shared power system, according to which Netanyahu – in power for more than a decade – will head the government during the first half, while Azul y Blanco’s leader, former army chief Benny Gantz, will will replace in office for the next 18 months.

During the first half, Gantz will be Defense Minister and his Blue and White allies will occupy other strategic portfolios.

In total, the unity government will last three years; Although, given the volatility of Israeli policy and the great tensions that will undoubtedly exist within the new alliance, the future seems uncertain.

The results of the last elections -the third in less than 12 months- were not so different from those of the previous ones; however, the new virtual tie and its consequent political crisis took on a new meaning amid the coronavirus pandemic that has already infected more than 16,000 people and killed 238.

The trial against Netanyahu is scheduled to begin this month, although it is not clear if it will be carried out by the social distancing measures that began to relax.

It is also unclear whether the government deal with Gantz will also include support in parliament to guarantee Netanyahu immunity, something the opposition has so far refused to do.

