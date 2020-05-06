Israel’s Supreme Court today confirmed that Benjamin Netanyahu is prime minister in the new government. Despite being accused of corruption, he gave the green light to his coalition agreement with the centrist Beny Gantz.

The court unanimously ruled that “there is no legal reason to interfere” and incapacitate Netanyahu, who next May 24 will go to trial for accusations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three different cases.

According to the Supreme Court, “an accusation against a member of the Knesset (Parliament) does not prevent him from being assigned the task of forming a government and, therefore, heading it,” the court alleged.

This gives him a free hand to be the head of the next unitary executive, who will establish the next wednesday 13 in an official ceremony, as announced by his party Likud and Blue and White of Gantz in a statement tonight.

The creation of a government may be implemented after the approval of modifications to the basic laws of the State, with constitutional rank.

This issue generated controversy due to the substantial changes in the government system that the agreement implies, but the Supreme Court assured that “there is no reason to interfere in any of its clauses” after “the amendments and clarifications by the Prime Minister and Azul and white”.

However, he clarified that “some provisions pose serious difficulties”, although he assured that “it is not yet time to examine these questions”.

The verdict comes after the court deliberated this past Sunday and Monday several petitions from civil organizations demanding that Netanyahu be incapacitated by the charges against him and asking to annul the coalition pact with Gantz.

If the court had invalidated Netanyahu or overturned the agreement, everything agreed could have been blown up and put Israel back to the polls. They would have been the fourth elections in less than a year and a half in the country, which already held three choices after a long year of political blockade.

The sentence also paves the way for Parliament to finally approve the amendments to the legislation for the creation of the Government, a process that the deputies are deliberating between marathon committees and long discussions.

The final votes that validate the pact should materialize tomorrow Thursday.

The agreement includes a joint investiture of Netanyahu and Gantz as prime minister and rotating prime minister, and reduces the government’s mandate to three years, a model that does not contemplate the Basic Law.

The first will serve as head of government for the first year and a half, until being replaced by the second with the same term.

The pact also states that the cabinet is to be emergency for the first six months and that it can only legislate on issues related to the pandemic, as well as another central issue for Netanyahu’s political agenda: the annexation of part of part of the occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank. .

