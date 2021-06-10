Israeli startups break record, raise $ 10.5bn in 2021

(Bloomberg) – Israeli startups have raised $ 10.5 billion so far this year, surpassing the record set in 2020, as investors continue to pour cash into tech companies emerging as the winners of the pandemic.

There have been 30 funding rounds of at least $ 100 million in the first half of this year, representing 53% of total funding, according to a report by Start-Up Nation Central, a nonprofit organization that tracks the industry. technology of Israel. This is in contrast to 21 such rounds last year.

The three sectors that dominated this year were enterprise software, fintech and cybersecurity companies, said Uri Gabai, the incoming director of the Start-Up Nation Central Research and Policy Institute.

“Unless something dramatic happens, we will see figures that we thought were unthinkable two years ago,” Gabai said, adding that it is plausible to reach $ 20 billion this year.

