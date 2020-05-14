Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian who allegedly intentionally rammed an Israeli soldier in the southern West Bank with his car on Thursday, the army reported, in the latest incident of violence in recent days. Paramedics said the Israeli soldier suffered moderate injuries and was hospitalized.

The armed forces said the Palestinian driver ran over the soldier near the Negohot Jewish settlement, south of Hebron. A second soldier nearby shot the driver, who died from his injuries.

In recent years, Israel has recorded a series of attacks with vehicles, firearms and knives carried out mostly by lone Palestinian attackers unrelated to armed groups.

On Tuesday, an Israeli soldier died after being hit in the head by a stone thrown from a roof during a raid in the West Bank. The following day, a Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces during a clash with stone-throwing protesters in the southern West Bank.

The violence comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to proceed with his government’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Jerusalem on Wednesday and met with Netanyahu to discuss those plans.

Palestinians are categorically opposed to annexation. Numerous protesters rallied Thursday in Nablus, the West Bank, burning a cut-out outline photograph of Pompeo and protesting against President Donald Trump’s Middle East initiative, which clearly favors Israel.

The violence also occurs on the eve of the Palestinian commemoration of its “naqba” (catastrophe). Every May 15, Palestinians recall the displacement of thousands of Palestinians who fled or were driven from their homes during the war for the creation of the state of Israel in 1948.