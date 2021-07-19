Israeli software helped spy on reporters and activists around the world

(Photo: Oscar Wong via .)

An Israeli software program designed to hunt down criminals and terrorists was used to infiltrate at least 37 mobile phones belonging to reporters, human rights activists, company directors, and two women close to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

That is one of the main conclusions of an investigation published this Sunday and carried out by The Washington Post and 16 other media outlets with the help of Amnesty International and the French non-profit organization Forbidden Stories.

Amnesty International and Forbidden Stories had access to a list of more than 50,000 phone numbers and shared them with the media, which used them for their research. Of those 50,000 phone numbers, 37 were infiltrated with the software program, according to the investigation.

Pegasus, spyware at the center of the controversy

The program at the center of the controversy is a spyware or spyware called Pegasus and created by the Israeli technology firm NSO Group, which sells that program to up to 60 military, intelligence or security agencies in 40 countries around the world.

Pegasus first made the headlines in 2016, when the prestigious Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto discovered vulnerabilities in iOS, Apple’s mobile operating system. Later, in 2019, 1,400 people, including several Catalan politicians, fell victim to spying by Pegasus, which exploited a WhatsApp vulnerability to infiltrate phones.

Now, however, The Washington Post revealed the existence of a list of 50,000 phone numbers belonging to countries notorious for spying on their citizens or who are clients of the NSO Group.

From those numbers, the research authors were able to identify 1,000 people living in 50 countries around the world. They include several members of Arab royal families, at least 65 senior business officials, 85 human rights activists, 189 journalists and more than 600 politicians and government officials, including heads of state and government, ministers and diplomats.

The Washington Post and other outlets have been unable to find out exactly what the target of the 50,000-name list was. They also don’t know who created the list and how many of the phones were targeted. For the moment, they have been able to confirm that 37 were infiltrated, even for just a few seconds.

Alleged violation of the license of use

Governments or security agencies that used Pegasus to infiltrate the phones of journalists, activists, and other politicians allegedly violated the user license created by the NSO Group, which in theory designed those programs to monitor terrorists and criminals.

Speaking to The Washington Post, the NSO Group declined to identify the governments to which it has sold the spyware. However, the analysis of the media concludes that, of the list of 50,000 cell phone numbers, the largest number – 15,000 – were in Mexico and belonged to politicians, journalists and trade unionists, among others.

Another large number of possible victims have been located in Qatar, Yemen, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The investigation also reveals that Pegasus tried to infiltrate the Android phone of Hanan Elatr, who was one of Khashoggi’s wives, just six months before her death. It is not known whether those espionage attempts were successful.

In addition, the phone of his later fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, was infiltrated by spyware only days after she died, according to research published this Sunday.

Speaking to The Washington Post, NSO defended that its programs help save lives and prevent criminal attacks and, in addition, considered that the investigation makes unfounded accusations.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

