Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday refused to grant Benny Gantz an additional term to form a government, an official statement from the presidency announced.

Reuven Rivlin informed Gantz “that, given the current circumstances, it is not possible to extend the term that was granted” which “expires on Monday at midnight,” the statement from the presidency said.

On Saturday Gantz, the leader of the center-right Blue-White coalition, asked for more time to meet political forces with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his once rival.

Almost four weeks ago, Benny Gantz was commissioned by President Reuven Rivlin to form a coalition government after the March 2 general election, the third in less than a year in the country.

With no agreement to obtain a necessary parliamentary majority within the anti-Netanyahu bloc, the former Israeli military chief was elected Speaker of Parliament on March 29 after allying himself, in an unexpected twist, with the outgoing Prime Minister.